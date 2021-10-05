The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has been awarded the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) Accreditation. EQUIS is conferred on prestigious management institutions across the world, like London Business School (United Kingdom) and INSEAD (France).

IIM-K is the fifth IIM to receive EQUIS Accreditation and only the sixth management institution in the country to bag the coveted accreditation. Earlier, IIM-K was accredited by the UK-based Association of MBAs (AMBA) in 2010. By securing EQUIS accreditation, the institute now joins the 'Double Crown' accreditation status.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-K, credited all stakeholders for the institute's rapid rise in global stature. Speaking about this achievement, he said, "Indian B-Schools are not just knocking at the doors of gaining global recognition, but are also bringing down the wall of divide to offer world-class, affordable education to deserving students."

IIM-K had recently attained a career best rank of 4 in NIRF 2021 Rankings, released by the Ministry of Education. The Post Graduate and Executive Post Graduate Programmes of the Institute have also made their global debut in the QS Global Rankings, which is believed to be the world's most-trusted rankings.