Tamil Nadu Government Employees Teachers Welfare Association has demanded the school education department should not involve teachers in the office work.



The association's president S Arunan told TNIE, "A teacher's work is to impart lessons to students in the school. However, several teachers from primary to higher secondary schools have been involved in administrative work such as EMIS, submitting school records to education offices and so on."



According to Arunan, these duties have impacted their regular job as it has come at the cost of taking classes for students. "To avoid this, the government has to appoint adequate non-teaching staff in the schools to manage the administrative work. A petition will be sent to the school education department regarding this" he added.