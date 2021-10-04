Since its inception, Tamil Nadu has been strongly against the implementation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. Now, after the AK Rajan committee recommended banning the examination, the state's Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the Chief Ministers of 11 non-BJP ruled states and Goa, seeking their support to fight against NEET.



"Our considered position has always been that the move by the Union Government to introduce NEET goes against the spirit of federalism and violates the constitutional balance of power by curbing the rights of the State Governments to decide on the method of admission in the medical institutions founded, established and run by them. In this regard, we consider that the State Governments need to assert their constitutional right and position in deciding the method of admission to their higher educational institutions," Stalin says in his two-page long letter to the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Goa.



They have also been sent the translated copies of the Justice AK Rajan Committee's report. The report that was made public in September said that NEET would take Tamil Nadu back to pre-Independence days. Stalin has now asked the 12 CMs to ensure that the students of their respective States hailing those from rural areas and marginalised sections of the society "are not put to hardship in obtaining admissions to higher educational institutions."