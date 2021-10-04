The Karnataka government is all set to restart the Mid Day Meal programme across the state to get children back to schools after the Dussehra holidays.



According to reports, the state government will relaunch the scheme in the last week of October, after the Dussehra vacation. The decision was taken following the announcement to resume primary schools for Classes 1 to 5. Meals will be provided to all children studying in Classes 1 to 10.



The Mid Day Meal programme offers free lunch to children studying in government schools and government-aided institutions. It was stopped last year when schools were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the state government had developed a scheme to provide rations to the families of the school children. This decision was taken in the interest of children belonging to the marginalised sections, who faced the threat of malnutrition.



As many as 60 lakh children will benefit from the scheme. Presently, 25 to 30 lakh students are attending physical classes across Karnataka in government and government-aided schools from classes 6 to 10. Students who attended classes for three days a week will now have to come to school for day-long classes on all weekdays.

Inputs from IANS

Edited by Bidushi Das