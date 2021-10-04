A little after 9 pm on Monday, all Facebook-owned social networking platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — experienced a global outage.

While messages were not getting delivered on WhatsApp and people were logged out of WhatsApp Web, the news feed of both Instagram and Facebook refused to load. Immediately, thousands thronged to Twitter and in a matter of minutes, #WhatsAppDown, #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown started trending on the microblogging site.

Facebook has released a statement on Twitter, acknowledging that there's a global outage of its products and services. The tweet read, " We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."