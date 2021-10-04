Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is coming down hard on the war against drugs, especially in higher education institutions. On Monday, Reddy instructed officials concerned to ensure that all colleges and universities in the state are thoroughly checked to keep students away from using narcotic substances.



The CM announced this while reviewing the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh along with senior police and other officials. He said that if any colleges are found to have traces of substance abuse, they need to be mapped. "All colleges and universities should be under the supervision of authorities. If there are any instances of drug supply at an institution, it needs to be mapped. Colleges and universities should not become landmarks for substance abuse," the CM stated.



The CM also directed the Police Commissioners, District Superintendents of Police to submit a report once every four weeks. "The officials have to commit and work towards the mission of making all colleges and universities drug free," he added.



Moreover, the CM also instructed the officials to take necessary measures and recruit six to seven thousand police constables next year. According to the police officials, over 51,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across various temples in the state. So far over 74 lakh users have downloaded the Disha app, aimed at women's safety and security, they added.

Inputs from PTI

Edited by Bidushi Das