Bharathiar University Botany Professor T Parimelazhagan has been nominated as a fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (RSB) on October 1.



According to the press release, he has been nominated for the position for his contributions in the field of Biological Science (Bioprospecting of Medicinal Plants).



"Parimelazhagan successfully procured four patents which are of ample economic and reverberant significance, which has opened new avenues to prove the scientific validation of our own traditional systems of medicine," said the official statement from the university.