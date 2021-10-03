In all, 21 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Peddapuram have tested positive for COVID-19, causing concern to the East Godavari district administration. At present, the residential school has a student strength of 239. When 70 students were tested randomly, 21 COVID cases were detected. All the affected students of Class 9 to Intermediate second year, are asymptomatic.

Of the total 21 who tested positive, 16 are girls. "All the affected students have been isolated on the school campus itself to provide them proper medical care," Revenue Divisional Officer S Malli Babu said.

School principal K Rami Reddy said classes will not be held till the recovery of affected students from COVID. He advised the parents of students not to visit the school to see their children as the management is providing them all the necessary medicare and there is no need to panic.

The residential school is spread over 37 acres, has five hostels each for boys and girls. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Gowreswara Rao said the incidence of COVID in East Godavari is on the decline. There is no need to panic as the situation is under control, the DM&HO said.

More than 150 fresh COVID cases have been reported a day on an average in the district this week. All necessary measures have been taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the DM&HO added.