The Jawaharlal Nehru University has advertised once more for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the varsity to have "a wider choice for selection". The advertisement comes almost a year after the first one on October 24, 2020, and has been heavily criticised by the JNU Teachers' Association as a ploy to prolong outgoing VC Dr M Jagadesh Kumar's tenure.

The last date of application is October 11 and those who have already applied have been asked not to reapply. So, were none of them found suitable? The university has not said anything on this issue. "The Vice-Chancellor has been regressive and his tenure has been marked by several volatile moments. The re-advertisement offers a pretext for the continuation of Prof M Jagadesh Kumar for an indefinite period, allowing him the opportunity to further erode the university’s autonomy," said the JNUTA.

The JNUTA also said that even though the UGC had said last year that all Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities have been asked to “refrain from taking policy decisions including recruitments”, Dr Kumar has not shied away from any of these functions. "He continues to function autocratically, displaying scant regard for the Statutes of the University that he governs," said the teachers in a statement. Former Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare had asked the HEIs to vill up vacancies on a mission mode by September 2022.