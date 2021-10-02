Finally, those who wish to pursue a PhD degree can do so without going to college on the basis of certificate courses in chartered accountancy, company secretaryship, and cost and works accountancy. Such aspirants will also be able to apply for teaching jobs in colleges, courtesy a decision made by the University Grants Commission.

Students with Class XII certificates are eligible to pursue these courses. Academics pointed out that it was only fair that the four-year duration of these courses would make them the equivalent of postgraduate courses.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator, has approved a proposal in this regard, fulfilling a demand from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) that functions under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Former ICAI president Atul Gupta told The Telegraph that nearly 30,000 students complete these three courses every year and many of them face problems while trying to pursue higher education abroad.

“When they try to pursue any course abroad, they face difficulties in convincing the institutions about their CA, CS or ICWA qualifications. It was not clear whether those who undertake these courses would be considered degree or diploma holders. Now, there is clarity,” he said.

Nearly 106 universities recognise CA, CS and ICWA qualifications as the equivalent of MCom, thus allowing certificate holders of these three courses to pursue PhD and then apply for teaching jobs in colleges. Now, all 1,000 universities in the country will recognise and accept these certificate holders.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), which grants equivalence to certificates obtained from foreign institutions to their corresponding Indian degrees, has in the past granted equivalence to the CA course with MCom in individual cases.

ICAI president Nihar Jambusaria told The Telegraph the decision would help the thousands of students who undertake CA, CS or ICWA courses every year to pursue higher studies.

“Earlier, those with CA, CS or ICWA qualifications were not able to register for PhD (in most cases) since they did not have a master’s degree. Now these qualifications will be treated as equivalent to a postgraduate degree. They will be able to pursue PhD and also take up teaching jobs in colleges,” Jambusaria told the daily.

He, however, added that the requirement of 55 per cent marks in post-graduation to appear for NET or SLET would still be a hurdle for CAs, CSs and ICWAs as these were low-scoring courses.

“The pass mark in these courses is 50 per cent. Insisting on 55 per cent marks in PG courses for appearing in NET or SLET will be a hurdle. We will propose to the UGC to allow all those clearing CA, CS or ICWA courses to take NET and SLET,” he said.

The UGC took the decision in February and ratified it in July. The minutes of a commission meeting on July 26 says CAs, CSs and those who did a course at the Institute of Cost Accountants of India can appear in the National Eligibility Test (NET) or the State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) through which assistant professors, the entry-level post, are recruited in colleges.