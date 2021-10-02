Unbothered by the countless controversies, it seems the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) juggernaut will keep rolling on. The NEET Phase II registration kicked off today. Worry not, this doesn't mean that students will be sitting a second round of the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET-UG, has asked the aspirants who sat the exam to furnish further details on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. This, the NTA claims will expedite the process of collecting and submitting the data of the students. However, for candidates who fail to register during the second phase, it may spell doom, as the NTA has said that their candidature will be revoked, and their exam will be considered void. Their NEET Result will also not be declared. Aspirants can also edit the information they submitted in the first round. No additional fee will be charged for the second round of registration. The last date of registration is October 10.

The additional details being asked for include the method of preparation used by the student, their citizenship details, and information on their parent's income, They will also have to submit documents such as Class X and XI certificates, and their category certificate. It is anticipated that the NEET-UG 2021 result will be declared sometime in the first half of October. This is on the basis of the results 2020, which were declared within a month of the exam. The NEET-PG and UG exams this year were held on September 11 and 12 respectively.