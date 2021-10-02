Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir alleged that minority students in the State were being forced to quit their higher studies midway due to the non-clearance of fee reimbursement dues. He added that as many as 1,29,719 students belonging to minority communities have discontinued their higher education under the TRS regime since 2014.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Shabbir Ali said that the state government had ruined the careers of over 1.29 lakh minority students by not giving them Post Matric Scholarships (MTF) and Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF). "Many bright students, including toppers, were forced to discontinue their education as they neither got their Fee Reimbursement nor the Scholarship amount from the State government. These statistics are based on the official data presented by Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar in the Telangana Legislature," he said.

Citing an example, Shabbir Ali said one student from Nizamabad, Maria Sultana, pursuing Master's in Public Health from the University of Hyderabad had approached him, seeking help. She had secured a 9.8 GPA in the first semester and a 9.6 GPA in the second semester. However, she was unable to continue studying for the third semester due to a delay in the release of the scholarship amount.