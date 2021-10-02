The Kerala state government has directed schools to follow their Happiness Curriculum when they reopen. The directives given to them include not making school uniforms mandatory for children as well as no compulsory marking of attendance of the students.

The strength of the class will be limited to just 25 per cent per class. However, the teachers' unions have indicated that 20-30 students per class can be admitted and if this plan is accepted, classes will be conducted on alternative days. The unions have asked the government to provide financial aid to take up maintenance activities and repairs in school campuses. The government, in turn, has suggested that such assistance should be mulled over in participation of PTAs.

The final guidelines will be released on October 5. Before that, all the opinions and concerns of the teachers will be heard. The final draft of the guidelines will be prepared only after a meeting with student organisations.