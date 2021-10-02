Primary & Secondary Education Minster BC Nagesh said the government will implement the new National Education Policy in primary education from the next academic year.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Nagesh said they have constituted a task force headed by IAS officer Madan Gopal to introduce the new education policy in primary education.

Stating that the government has plans to reopen classes for students of classes 1 to 5 after Dasara festivities, Nagesh said he will meet with the Technical Advisory Committee in this regard.

He claimed that schools are reopened as per the request of the parents and children are also interested in returning to regular classes.

When asked about former MLA B Suresh Gowda assuming that veteran leader B S Yediyurappa has been targeted, he said no one targeted the Lingayat strongman and the resignation was over personal reasons.

Later, participating in 'Modi Yug Ustav' to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagesh said NEP will bring comprehensive changes in India's education system and will contribute to progress of the country.

He said they have made preparations for implementing NEP as the British tried to bring in Macaulay's education system. But, Gandhiji has sought an education that touches mind, heart and employment which is now implemented by the prime minister, he said.

Minister K S Eshwarappa lauded MLA Ramdas for implementing various development programmes in Krishnaraja constituency and celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in a unique way.

He hoped that Ramdas will make a cut in the state cabinet very soon.