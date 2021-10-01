One of India's premier tests for admissions into top management colleges in the country, the Xavier Aptitude Test will be conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur, on January 2, 2022 across 70 cities in the country. The last date for registration, which began on August 10, is on November 30. The admit cards will be available from December 20. Students who hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university in India are eligible to apply.

The test, which is conducted for admission into Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and MBA courses offered by some of the top institutes in the country, including SPJIMR Mumbai, XIMB Bhubaneswar and XLIR Jamshedpur. The scores are accepted by roughly 1000 management schools in India. While there are no major changes to the exam which is conducted in the Computer-Based Testing module, it was reported that this year, the question paper was relatively tougher when compared to 2020.

The three-hour test is sectioned between four subjects. These include Decision Making, Verbal and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and General Knowledge.

Here's how you can register for the exam:

1. Go to the official website for XAT: xatonline.in

2. Go to the registration page

3. Enter the details such as name, phone number and email ID

4. Enter the Captcha

5. Your registration ID and password will be provided to your email

6. Check your mail for the registration link and click on it.

7. Once you are verified, log in on the xatonline.in homepage with your ID and password

8. Enter all details asked, including photo and signature

9. At the end, pay the application fee of Rs 1,800 to seal your registration