Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has extended the last date for enrolling students under the Directorate the Distance Education (DDE) in undergraduate, postgraduate, MBA, MCA and all Diploma courses to December 15.

Interested and eligible candidates can directly approach the DDE office at the MKU campus with all their necessary original and photocopied documents and certificates. They can also approach the MKU's evening colleges located in Madurai, Dindigul and other districts.

"Information about the admission has been clearly mentioned in the MKU official website. Candidates are asked to read the instructions carefully before applying for the courses", said MKU's spokesperson in a statement.