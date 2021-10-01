Around 27 students from a Government Girls PU college in Mandya tested positive on September 20 for COVID-19. As a result, district authorities and health officials have asked the college to shut down for a week. How did officials detect these 27 COVID cases? Dr Dhananjay, District Health Officer has been conducting random COVID tests to detect the number of cases and avoid the disease from spreading to a large number of people. And when the authorities conducted random tests in this college, these positive cases were detected and they came to light.

According to a report by The Times of India, Dhananjay said, "We have tested all the 450 students for COVID-19 from this PU College. Of these, 27 were tested positive and the college will be closed for a week. They will be allowed to open only after a week but it would depend on the situation, as well as other cases in future. Students who tested positive were not showing any symptoms but they were carrying viruses."

Currently, the college has been sanitised and the parents of these students have been asked to report if there are any changes in the health of students. Recently, the Bengaluru district authorities sealed Sri Chaitanya Girls' Residential School in the city following 60 of its students testing positive for COVID-19. Out of all those who tested positive, only two are symptomatic.

As such large clusters are testing positive for COVID-19, parents appear to be worried to send their children to schools and colleges.