As physical classes in many universities and colleges have resumed now, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has instructed institutes affiliated to it to install air sanitisation devices based on ultraviolet (UV) band irradiation to ensure safety of staff and students.

The devices have been developed by the scientific research labs functioning under the Department of Biotechnology of the Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTech), has the potential to reduce cross-infections and restoring students' confidence in academic places, said a circular by the technical education regulator.

The aerosol, air-borne route of transmission of SARS-CoV2 virus is now considered the most probable cause for the spread of the infection, said the letter, adding that this mode of virus dispersal has been confirmed by major agencies, including the World Health Organization and has been verified by various studies.

The AICTE said as a possible mitigation measure, an ultraviolet band irradiation-based device developed by the CSIR-IMTech can be used by institutions. The Union Ministry of Education has also been asking states to ensure vaccination of teachers, support staff and students above 18 as they return back to the campuses.