Free Wi-Fi connections were provided to 13 Adivasi colonies in Aanakal in Malampuzha in Kerala's Palakkad district so that the students are able to attend online classes.

The connections were provided by the Malampuzha assembly committee of the BJP as part of the activities undertaken on the occasion of the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan inaugurated the service.

The minister said that people in the community can also perform all banking-related activities related digitally and it will also help the tribal community to be aware of the assistance available to them. BJP's Malampuzha President Suresh presided over the meet.

V Muralidharan also honoured the promoter of Athachi group, who sponsored the laying of optic fibre and the provision of modems for making available free Wi-Fi connection. BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar and former municipal chairperson Prameela Shashidharan were also present at the occasion.