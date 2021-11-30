November 30 will probably be a day of interest for all the FRIENDS fans out there. Remember the Barbados episode from season 10? Well, the Caribbean island nation gained independence on November 30, 1966 from Great Britain.



The country is a constitutional monarch and on this independence day, the government said that it intends to become a republic. Today, the country's president Sandra Mason will replace Queen Elizabeth II to become the head of state. The country will now no longer be a Commonwealth realm but can maintain membership in the Commonwealth of Nations like Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago



November 30 1982 is a day that the world of pop music will always remember. Michael Jackson, the King of Pop released his legendary album Thriller on that day. Thriller then went on to become the best-selling album in the world and won a record-setting eight Grammy Awards. Songs "Billie Jean" and "Beat It" also featured in this album. The Library of Congress described it as the most famous music video of all time.

On this day in 1874, Sir Winston Churchill, the former UK Prime Minister was born. He was a statesman, orator, and author and is known for rallying his people during the second world war.