What can you do when there's just too much stress? How can you strike a work-life balance? These are some of the questions that plague educators and parents alike. Experiential learning app Practically has come up with a solution to answer these questions. Through an initiative called The Learning Lobby, the platform has managed to curate a team of experts who can provide insights and answer these basic but important questions. Every fortnight, The Learning Lobby will host webinars that can help answer these questions.

The objective of this initiative is to ensure teachers and parents are able to cultivate a healthy environment for themselves and their students by overcoming challenges, such as striking a work-life balance (for teachers), stress management and dealing with adolescence. The first session will have Dr Rati Chandna, Leadership Transformation Coach, addressing the importance of work-life balance in the new normal on December 2 at 5:30 pm. The second session will be conducted by K Helen, a Counsellor, who will speak about transitioning to adolescence. The third session will be conducted by Faheem Sait, Training Consultant, and he will speak on smart time management tools for teachers. Registration to the webinar is free and will be hosted on Practically’s YouTube channel. Attendees can even participate in the Q&A session.

But why did Practically decide to develop this initiative? After conducting an internal study, the findings showcased that 78 per cent of teachers believe that students are facing the brunt of stress and boredom. At least 55 per cent of educators are finding it difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance as they face constant fatigue. Over 70% of teachers believe that they need guidance to adapt better to the current scenario and expert intervention will help them overcome their current challenges. According to a statement by Practically, The Learning Lobby is a thoughtful response to the feedback received from educators from across the country.

Commenting on the initiative, Charu Noheria, Co-Founder and COO, said, “Awareness about emotional and mental well-being is still at a nascent stage in India, especially in the education sector but this is the right time to table it efficiently. The Learning Lobby will equip parents, teachers and caregivers with best practices to eventually enable a healthier environment for students.