As schools in the national capital reopened once again from today for all classes, students seem excited to attend the school while parents expressed fear of air pollution and COVID-19. All schools in the national capital were shut down due to a spike in air pollution levels earlier this month.

"We are worried about the pollution level and COVID-19 pandemic as we send our children to school. I have advised my son to wear a mask all the time and maintain distance from other students as much as possible," said a parent of a student who attends Vidya Bhawan Mahavidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Lodhi Road. "Pollution is a big worry, similarly, we are seeing an increase in COVID cases once again. I think online classes could have been continued for some more time. But now that children are coming out, I have instructed them not to remove masks anytime," said another parent.

Students too are aware of the rising pollution level and have been taking all possible precautionary measures to protect themselves from both pollution and COVID-19. "It was necessary for schools to reopen as our exams are coming we needed to come to school to revise our syllabus. Since the pollution is also too much everyone should wear masks," said a student of Sarvodaya Vidhyalaya, Malviya Nagar.

"Finally, we will be able to meet our teachers and friends. It is quite difficult to clear doubts in online classes, in school we will get ample opportunities to clear our doubts. Pollution is there but physical classes are also necessary as I don't have a phone it becomes difficult for me to contact teachers," said a student of Ishani government girls school, Saket. "We sanitise our building every day in the evening. We have distributed students in different batches. We have also allotted different gates to enter and exit the students of different classes," said Monica Anand, Vice President, Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, East Kidwai Nagar.

Meanwhile, even on the day of reopening of school, Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 370, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The AQI in Mathura Road (406) and Delhi University area (416) was recorded in the 'severe' category. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi today recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius (°C), while the maximum temperature recorded was 27 degrees Celsius (°C).