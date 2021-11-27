The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team that visited the Visva-Bharati University this week is allegedly not happy with the reports submitted by the Vice-Chancellor as they found them incomplete. Even though the team allegedly praised the achievement of some of the departments, they said that it wasn't reflected in the Self Study Report (SSR-2) submitted to them, according to sources in the varsity.

But that's not it. Senior professors said that the NAAC team were dissatisfied with a number of things during their three-day visit that ended on November 26. "Academic and administrative audit has not been done by VBU. CBCS is not being followed properly. Credit transfer has not been implemented either. IQAC is not active enough,even though this committee is supposed to take leading role for the development of academic activities of university," said the professor.

"The IQAC is supposed to hold meeting every fortnight, however the IQAC here meets only once or twice in year. Last meeting was held on September 2020. They also mentioned that there should be departmental Quality Assessment Cells (DQAC) for proper quality regulation. They were also displeased to see that no 'action taken' report was submitted in response to the observations and suggestions made by previous NAAC peer review in 2015," he added.

To top this off, some of the professors also alleged that departments which had a tiff with VC Dr Bidyut Chakrabarty have specifically been excluded from interacting with the NAAC team. The interaction with the students and researchers has also been subject to a slight controversy after the notice did not mention a venue for the interaction this time. Dr Chakrabarty's tenure, ever since he took charge in November 2018, has been marred with controversies and constant clashes with the staff and students. The VC has taken some kind of action against at least 300 staff members in these years of his tenure.

The administration has not responded to our queries yet. This story will be updated when they do.