One of India's best private skill universities Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha, observed its ninth convocation in the presence of Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal and Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell.

At the beginning of the convocation, Professor Supriya Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor of the university, presented the annual report. She mentioned that the university has made all efforts to effectively implement the New Educational Policy and as an institution, it has always tried to work for a better tomorrow by working to satisfy the Sustainable Development Goals. She said that apart from academics, the university emphasises on research. By establishing 21 research centres, it has promoted research among faculty members and has encouraged them to associate with national and international agencies to work in the areas of research. Faculty members and research scholars of the university have the unique achievement of publishing a high number of research papers in journals and books and they have filed 27 patents and seven copyrights.

To promote entrepreneurship, the university promoted 25 start-ups. For encouraging research, the university introduced Provost Research Award and the prestigious Vice Chancellor’s Award for Best Thesis. In its attempts to remain responsible towards society, the institution catalysed the process of COVID vaccination by establishing a community diagnostic centre and by forming a COVID warrior team. During the second wave, it tried to help patients and their families by providing them with the required information.

The governor in his speech praised Centurion’s for its attempt to promote skill-based education and he appreciated the efforts of the university to remain responsible towards society. In his speech, he also praised the university’s efforts to run effective online teaching and its attempts towards awarding degrees to students at the proper time. During his address, he advised students to be honest. He suggested them to dream high and to create their own identity without caring for success or failure as success and failure are a part of life.

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell, in his speech, said that India has always remained a source of knowledge for the whole world. Centurion University, by imparting skill integrated education, is adding value to the purpose of spreading the fragrance of knowledge. He mentioned that he has seen many academic institutions in his life but Centurion University is a unique one because of its innovative approaches towards implementing effective education.

In the convocation, 23 scholars received their doctoral degrees and 15 received gold medals. Among other dignitaries in the convocation, President of the university Professor Mukti Kanta Mishra, Vice-President of Prof DN Rao, Registrar Prof Anita Patra and Dean Academics Professor Prashant Kumar Mohanty were present. Among others, faculty members, students and staff members were also present during the convocation ceremony.