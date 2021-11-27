As many as 10 children registered with the Anganwadi centre at Netheru in Laveru Mandal fell sick due to food poisoning on Saturday, November 27. The children had consumed milk and eggs at the centre on Saturday morning.

A few minutes later, all of them complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. Speaking to TNIE, the Integrated Child Development Scheme's Project Director G Jayadevi said, "At least 10 kids registered with Netheru Anganwadi Centre falling sick after consuming milk and eggs distributed by the staff. We rushed them to RIMS Hospital immediately. Five of them were discharged and another five are in ICU observation."

The Project Director added, "We have sent the samples of the distributed food as well as vomit to a forensic lab. As per the reports, we will take necessary action on the Anganwadi staff."