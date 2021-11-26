The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT GN) is introducing winter admissions for international students to postgraduate programmes (PG) in engineering, science, and humanities and social sciences. The institute has decided to admit international students during the second semester, which starts on January 4, 2022.

The last date to apply to these programmes is December 10, 2021. International students may apply online through its PG international admissions portal iitgn.ac.in/admissions/international_student. The institute offers PhD and MTech degrees in biological engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, earth system science, materials engineering, and mechanical engineering; PhD and MSc degrees in physics, chemistry, mathematics, cognitive science; PhD in humanities and social sciences; and MA in society and culture.

IIT GN also offers multiple scholarships and financial aid for international students, including fully paid PhD fellowships, international student fellowships, tuition awards, tuition fee waivers, and travel awards. Special scholarships are available for students from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries.

