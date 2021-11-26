With incessant rains in Tamil Nadu at the moment, the government has declared another holiday on November 27 for schools and educational institutions in 22 districts. Since November 25, heavy rains have been lashing different parts of Tamil Nadu including Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and many other districts.

In fact, the Indian Meteorological Department had issued an orange warning for Chennai for November 26 and 27. The 22 districts that have declared holiday for schools and colleges include Chennai, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Theni, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Virudhanagar, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi, Tirunalveli, Tenkasi, Viluppuram, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvanamalai.

It can be recalled that schools were closed due to heavy rains even last week in Tamil Nadu. Even the launch of the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme that was supposed to happen on November 26 was postponed because of incessant rains.