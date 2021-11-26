After 182 COVID positive cases were reported at SDM Medical College in Dharwad, the Dharwad district administration declared a holiday for schools, colleges and anganwadis that are located within a 500-metre radius of SDM Medical College.

As per the officials in Dharwad, a total of 1,000 tests have been conducted and on Friday, November 26, 116 new cases were added to the previous list of 66 positive cases. Nitesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner, Dharwad, said, "We have announced one day holiday for these educational institutions that are located around the SDM Medical College. Depending on the situation and cases, the decision to declare further holidays for schools will be taken in the next week."

In the last three days, close to 1,500 tests have been conducted and a majority of them are from SDM Medical College. "In the next two days, we shall have a clear picture about the numbers of cases as 2,000-odd staff and students who are living in SDM medical college campus are yet to be tested We have to ensure that the other patients who are undergoing treatment in the hospital are safe. We have also directed the hospital authorities to avoid regular patients and attend to only emergency cases for the time being," he added.