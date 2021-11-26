The number of students at SDM College of Medical Sciences in Karnataka's Dharwad who are turning COVID positive is rising by the day. As many as 116 additional people, mostly students, from the medical college have tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of infections there to 182, official sources told news agency PTI on November 26.



Two hostels of the institution were sealed a day earlier after 66 medical students had tested positive. According to official sources, 690 people — including students, staff and primary contacts — have been tested so far. Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, on November 25, had said that an on-campus get-together by the students, that happened almost a week ago, might have resulted in the spread of infection.



Parents who had attended the event have also been asked to undergo COVID tests, officials said. All those who tested positive have been isolated, they said, adding that those infected were all fully vaccinated and have shown very mild symptoms.

Earlier in the day, reports suggested that thirty-three students and one staffer of an international boarding school in Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19. Following the latest development, the health authorities have conducted COVID-19 tests for all 297 students and 200 staff members of the school. Another international school in the city, where two siblings tested positive last week, was shut for four days. It will now reopen on November 29.