Classes for the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme in Tamil Nadu will begin in 60 centres in rural areas from November 26. Around 5,000 volunteers are required to implement this scheme in Madurai. At present, team members of Samagra Shiksha have recruited 1,067 volunteers to take classes in the evening.

Speaking to TNIE, Additional District Project Coordinator (ADPC) of Samagra Shiksha and incharge of the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, N Thirugnanam, said that training has been given to the selected volunteers. "From Friday onwards, these volunteers will take classes for primary and higher primary classes. Primary classes will be held at 40 centres and higher primary classes will be held at 20 centres in the blocks of Kallikudi, Madurai East, Madurai West, Sedapatti, Thiruparankundram."

Both primary and higher primary classes will be held at concerned schools located in the block. Concerned school management committee would be asked to monitor the classes. On Thursday, November 25, Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan inaugurated the cultural awareness campaign on the llam Thedi Kalvi scheme at Government Higher Secondary School in Puliyankulam.