A committee, constituted by the Higher Education Department to inquire into the irregularities taking place in Periyar University for the past ten years, has begun its inquiry at the university.

On June 13, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi announced that the government will form a committee headed by an IAS officer to inquire into the irregularities in appointments at Salem's Periyar University, Madurai Kamaraj University and Chidambaram's Annamalai University and assured that action would be taken based on the findings of the committee.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu government constituted the committee headed by Higher Education Department Joint Secretary SP Karthikaa. Meanwhile, on November 22, the committee led by Karthikaa and members Elango Henry Das and Moorthy visited Periyar University and verified the documents of the university. They also clarified some doubts with Local Fund Audit officials regarding certain appointments made by the university.

The committee has completed its first phase of the inquiry and has taken documents related to non-teaching staff appointments. On Tuesday, November 23, in a press release issued by the Periyar University Protection Committee (PUPC), they said, "On behalf of PUPC, in the past we have submitted many petitions regarding the irregularities taking place in Periyar University, including irregularities in appointment, promotions and procuring software for computers. After the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power, the Higher Education Minister constituted a committee led by Joint Secretary Karthikaa."

When the PUPC attempted to give a petition to the committee, they denied receiving it and claimed that they were conducting an inquiry regarding the petitions they received earlier. "We urge the inquiry to be conducted in a free and fair manner and should not be for an eyewash. The committee has to inquire properly and bring the corrupt people before the law," added the PUPC in their release.