The Term 1 Board exams for Classes X and XII for major subjects will be conducted by the CBSE from November 30 and December 1, respectively. The major subjects include Mathematics, English, Science and Social Science. Meanwhile, the exams for minor subjects, which have far fewer students writing them, will continue to be held along with the major subjects. This is the first time the CBSE is holding the Board exams in two phases and in multiple choice question (MCQ) format.

CBSE Term 1 Board examinees should know the guidelines and follow them on test day:

1. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

2. The reading time has been increased to 20 minutes.

3. The exam will start at 11:30 am.

4. Separate sheets will be provided at the exam centre for rough work.

5. Follow COVID-19 guidelines given by the Board.

6. Schools will hold practical tests till December 23. There will be no external examiner for practical assessment and schools will conduct the exam with concerned school teachers.

7. In case students receive any sort of information related to the exam, they should confirm its authenticity from the official website of the Board cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html.