Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore halted the offline course for army officers and took it online after nine more fully-vaccinated officers, participating in the course, tested positive for the Coronavirus. This takes the number of infected officers pursuing this course to 11 — the cases rose in just the last four days, health officials said on November 24.

“In the last 24 hours, nine more army officers tested positive for Coronavirus. They are taking part in a course at IIM Indore,” Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr BS Saitya said. These Army officers are pursuing a six-month certificate course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO) at the institute. Participants of this course will now be taught online, IIM Director Professor Himanshu Rai said. He added that all 60 participants of the course were not staying at the IIM campus. A separate classroom was arranged for them on the campus.

The infected officers have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and were asymptomatic, Saitya said, adding that the officers had not travelled outside the district recently. The officers had arrived in the city two-and-a-half months ago to pursue the CCBMDO course, Saitya said.

Health officials informed that 13 people, including these nine army officers, had tested positive for the Coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 1,53,312, including 1,393 casualties.