In another unique achievement, 13 professors from Lovely Professional University have been ranked amongst the top two per cent of scientists in the world by USA's Stanford University. The list has been created by Dr John Loannidis, Professor at Stanford University and his research team to provide a complete look at citation metrics.

These 13 professors from LPU include Dr Akhil Gupta, Artificial Intelligence and Image Processing, Dr Chander Parkash, Industrial Engineering & Automation, Dr Pranav Kumar Prabhakar, Pharmacology & Pharmacy, Dr Amit Mittal and Dr Vijay Mishra, Medicinal and Biomolecular Chemistry, Dr Devesh Tiwari, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Dr Naveen Gupta, Fluids and Plasmas, D Buddhi and Vikram Kumar Kamboj, Environmental Sciences, Vijay Kumar, Biotechnology, Ravinder Kumar, Energy.

LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said, “It is a matter of tremendous pride that 13 of our professors have found a place in the list of the top 2% scientists in the world, as per Stanford University. This is perhaps the best acknowledgement that we have received for all the efforts we have been making over the years to boost research and innovation and create an ecosystem to drive quality research at LPU.”

Over the last six years, the university has invested over INR 10 crores to build high quality research capability and world-class labs to facilitate research. Therefore, a specialised division known as Division of Research and Development (DRD) has also been set up to provide direction to the research being undertaken at all levels in the campus.