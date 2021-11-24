"Take it as revenge and show society that the medical science is safe in your hands," the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, November 24, told a girl from the Scheduled Caste community, who wants to pursue the MBBS course.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said this while dismissing a petition filed by Shilpa S Jayadev of Alappuzha seeking to declare that the reservation of seats available to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes for the professional degree course must be computed based on the total number of seats available for the course.

The petition should have been dismissed with a heavy cost for wasting the time of the court, but it refrains from doing it, considering this as an attempt of an innocent girl to get admission into her dream course, the court said. Shilpa is currently pursuing a BDS course in Government Dental College, Thrissur.

"The petitioner ought to have spent time to study well in the ensuing academic year and get admission to her dream course, instead of spending time for this legal battle. This is not the end of her educational career. I wish her all the best to get admission to her dream course by appearing in the qualifying examination the next time, if it is possible," observed the court.

She had filed an application to gain admission for the 2018-2019 academic year. In the first phase of allotment, as per the prospectus, the petitioner obtained a BDS seat in Government Dental College, Pariyaram, Kannur. She submitted a representation on July 27, 2018, and, thereafter, filed a petition before the High Court. In the second phase of allotment on August 16, 2018, the petitioner was again denied the MBBS seat but allotted a BDS seat in Government Dental College, Thrissur.

The petition was disposed of based on the submission made by the government pleader that the prospectus provides for 8% reservation statewide and the reservation is being strictly adhered to.

According to the petitioner, seat allotment was in total violation of the reservation rules and, hence, the latest petition was filed. She said the denial of an MBBS seat to her was because of the wrong reservation policy adopted by the government.