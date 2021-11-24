After a gap of 12 years, Kerala has been included in the Union government's literacy scheme, enabling the state to receive central funds for its programmes. As part of the first phase of 'Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan', in which Kerala has been included, the state literacy mission will roll out literacy programmes for two lakh people from five districts.

According to Literacy Mission Director PS Sreekala, the districts chosen in the first phase are Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad. Special focus will be given to Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe people, women and people from minority communities. Since 2009, the state literacy mission has not received any central assistance. Various initiatives of the literacy mission were being carried out using state funds alone. Local bodies have been the backbone of literacy programmes in the state. However, for 'Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan', 60% of the funds will be provided by the Centre while the state will bear the remaining expense.

The significant achievements Kerala recorded in literacy as well as continuing education programmes has prompted the Centre to rope in the state once again. Kerala is the only state to come up with tailor-made literacy programmes for SC/ST communities and coastal populations, besides conducting Class X and Class XII equivalency programmes.

"The Centre has also noted that Kerala is the only state that imparts literacy programmes for guest workers and transgender people," said Sreekala. A meeting of the elected representatives of five districts where the 'Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan' will be rolled out was convened on Wednesday, November 24. The meeting decided to roll out the classes by December 20. A comprehensive survey to identify the beneficiaries will begin on December 10.