There's a new textbook in town at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and for students looking to learn skills such as strategy planning, leadership, negotiation, team building and decision making. Except, it is not a new book at all. India's premier institute of management is now offering an online certificate course titled Understanding the Bhagavad Gita. The institute said that the course will teach ethical management practices, based on the business model the book propagates, reported the Indian Express.

The course is charged at Rs 64,000 and is available for working professionals with at least five years of experience. It will be available on Zoom from December 13 to 22 and carries a 100% attendance requirement. With a focus on excellence and happiness, the course will tackle aspects of leadership and self-management, said the institute.

"The programme will be chaired by Prof. Sunil Maheshwari who will guide the participants on the implications of Bhagwad Gita in the corporate world,” said Krishna Dhamecha, Executive-Education IIM Ahmedabad.