The special cut-off list for filling the various seats that are vacant in undergraduate (UG) courses of the University of Delhi (DU) will be released today and is most probably the very last list of admissions for UG courses. The list will be up on the varsity's official website du.ac.in for everyone to check.



Via the five special cut-off and special cut-off lists that were released by the varsity, as many as 74,667 students managed to secure admissions. On November 13, a special drive cut-off list was also released. As far as the second special drive is concerned, students can apply under it on November 25 and 26. The merit lists by respective colleges will be released via their websites and students will have the chance to make payments between November 27 to November 30, 5 pm.



All those candidates who weren't able to get an admission or had to cancel their admissions in any of the university's colleges during any of the previous cut-off lists and hence, weren't admitted yet meet any of the cut-offs under special drive I, might be considered under special drive II for admissions. This is only if there are seats available in the said category, as stated by the guidelines.



With the fifth cut-off list, there were many colleges that closed admissions to top courses and hence, only a few colleges will be participating in the special cut-off drive.

Here's how you can access the list:

1) Go to the varsity's official webiste du.ac.in

2) Spot the admission link on the homepage and click on it

3) When this takes you to a new page, click on the Special Cut off list link

4) The list will be up on the screen for you to check



Also with regards to another DU update, the first merit list fee payment window will close today.