A record 23 cases of COVID-19 were found in Rajasthan in a single day after a gap of 3 months. A maximum of 18 cases are from the capital, Jaipur and 12 cases have been found from a single school. The high number of infections among children has rung alarm bells in the Education Department.

The Education Minister has called an important meeting on Wednesday, November 24, to review the situation. Jaipur's Jayshree Pediwal School had the ignominious distinction of recording almost half the cases reported in the state with 12 of its students testing positive for COVID-19. What's interesting to note is that according to Jaipur CMHO Hansraj Bhadalia 11 of these cases were found in children studying in the same class.

"All these children have come to Rajasthan from other states and cities to study here and are living in hostels. They have been quarantined. Samples have been collected for testing from 11 teaching staff, 8 supporting staff and 24 students who came in contact with these children," said Bhadalia. Importantly, it is being reported that so far, all the students who tested positive have remained asymptomatic.

The Rajasthan government had allowed 100% capacity in all schools, colleges, universities, and coaching institutes from November 15. It remains to be seen whether this incident overturns that decision, and forces the government to resume online classes for pre-primary and primary schools. Another option available to the government if it decides to be proactive is to truncate the permitted attendance in classes to 50%.

State Education Minister Dr BD Kalla, said that a meeting has been called on Wednesday in which the decision will be taken after taking feedback from the concerned departments, including the Home Department. "Earlier, schools were opened only with the consent of the Home Department and according to the COVID guidelines. Now, the opinion of the Home and Health Department will be taken to the Chief Minister. The order will be given by the Home Department and it will be followed", he stated.

Rajasthan's Medical and Health Department reported that 24,000 people were tested in the entire state on November 23, out of which 23 tested positive. Apart from 18 cases in Jaipur, four were reported in Ajmer and one case was discovered in Alwar. The report also shows that in the last 10 days in Rajasthan, a total of 148 cases were found, among which a maximum number of cases (84) were from Jaipur. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 136