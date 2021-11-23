Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi's (IIT Delhi) Neilom Award for the year was conferred on Monday on Richa Gupta and Girish Yadav for their work in developing assistive technologies for the disabled. The honour, which is an annual affair rewards graduates from IIT Delhi with a cash prize of Rupees 1 lakh.

This year, Richa Gupta completed her PhD from IIT Delhi from the Khosla School of Information Technology. There she worked closely with National Association for the Blind, India and the USA's Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in order to develop assistive technologies with a view to create a more inclusive atmosphere for blind and visually impaired individuals. She was an assistant professor at IIIT Delhi, and has spent a year working at the assistance laboratory with IIT Delhi.

Girish Yadav is a Co-founder of the assistive technology start-up Flexmo which designs and manufactures products for the elderly and those with locomotive disorders. This year, he graduated from IIT Delhi with a bachelors in Production and Industrial Engineering.

