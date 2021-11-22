The Tamil Nadu government has announced that all the education institutions across the state shall commence regular classes for the current semester. Making a modification in the Government Order (GO) issued on August 28, 2021, which permitted educational institutions to function in offline mode on alternative days, the Higher Education department on Monday, issued a fresh GO directing all the higher education institutions including state run universities, Deemed Universities, Autonomous and self-financing institutions to function in offline mode on all six days in a week, while following the COVID SOPs.

Citing the GO issued on Monday, the Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department, D Karthikeyan, in a communication to the Director of Technical Education, the Director of Collegiate Education, all district collectors and all Registrars of all Universities stated that all classes should be conducted in offline mode on all six days a week for the current semester. He also insisted on rescheduling the theory examinations after January 20, 2022 and conduct model examinations for students prior to semester/final examinations.

The Director of Technical Education and the Director of Collegiate Education are directed to give the instructions to all the educational institutions with full sanctioned manpower strength of teaching and non teaching staff in the conduct of the college. He also stated that Registrars of Universities should ensure that the already scheduled examination dates are revised accordingly and send the revised schedule to the department. The district collectors are requested to ensure that all the higher educational institutions functioning in their jurisdiction scrupulously follow these instructions.