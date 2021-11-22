Registrations for special rounds will be conducted by the central seat allocation board (CSAB) from November 28, starting with a display of vacancies after Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) rounds on November 27. Special vacancies seats filling rounds, simply known as special rounds, are for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs), not for IITs.



Post displaying vacant seats on November 27, registration, payment and processing of the participation fee will begin along with choice filling on November 28 till November 30, 2021. After his, the special round seat allottment result will be displayed. It is between December 2 and 4 that candidates will exercise their options, based on the outcome of the special round 1, which includes freezing the seat, surrendering the seat and so on and proceed to report online regarding seat acceptance fee payment, document uploading and the candidates need tor to respond if there is a query, for which, the last date is December 5, till 4 pm.



Similarly, for special round II, online reporting of seat acceptance fee payment, document uploading and response by candidates to any query should be done between December 7 to 9, 2021 and the last date to respond to the query is December 9. All the candidates of CSAB special rounds I and II who confirmed their seats need to report to their respective institutes between December 7 to December 13.



The PwD candidates have been allowed more time when it comes to selecting institutes where they would like to report for in-person verifications of their PwD status in relation to the information stated in the documents they uploaded, as per the following schemes, says the announcement put out on csab.nic.in. Candidates are advised to read the CSAB 2021 Business Policy rules.



For all those PwD candidates whose physical verification of certificates has not been done in JOSAA rounds will be needed to follow separate procedures for the physical verification of their PwD status. This process will commence on November 28 and go on through the counselling rounds of CSAB 2021 special rounds. For more information, check the following link https://bit.ly/3cAiliP