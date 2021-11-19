The students of the Arts Faculty of Kolkata's Jadavpur University have alleged that one of their classmates had been threatened during hostel allotment on November 14-15. A special committee has been formed by the university to investigate the complaint from the Arts Faculty Students' Union.

The AFSU alleged that the student was cornered and threatened during the seat allotment process by members of the hostel committee. Not only that, but they also said that the same student has been a victim of ragging previously as well. "He was ragged twice before this incident. In fact, on February 12, 2020, he was ragged and thrown out of the hostel," the students said. He was then accommodated in a guest room. But the varsity officials said that there was no complaint of ragging filed at that time either. The allegations have been brought against the unions of the Science and the Engineering faculty.

This time too the allegation is of harassment and the committee will investigate. "A committee has been formed after discussions with the Vice-Chancellor and other senior officials. The committee will have three teachers, each from the Science, Arts and Engineering faculty. But there is no official complaint of ragging," said Dr Samantak Das, Pro-VC of the university.

Officials privy to the situation said that the student had been asked whether he wants to file a complaint of ragging and was advised to file a complaint on the national anti-ragging platform. "Once a complaint is filed on the portal, the university is asked about the progress of the investigation within 24 hours and if there is no action taken, legal steps are taken against the institution," said the official. "It is also not necessary for the victim to file a complaint. Anyone can file a complaint and the university has to look into it immediately. Ragging is an offence that is taken very seriously," said the senior official privy to the issue.

The students demonstrated in front of the VC's office on November 18 and said they will continue the protest till the issue is resolved. Dr Das confirmed that the committee will start their deliberation on Monday, November 22, when they return to campus after the long weekend.