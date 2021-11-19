Moved by the pain of school-going students who were forced to walk 10 km daily to and from their school in Vikarabad district of Telangana, Twitterati responded by promising to contribute bicycles to students of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Gottimukla village.

Following an appeal by the headmistress of the school, G Swapna, who asked an NGO and requested to donate 10 bicycles to school students, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, Sanathana Selvan took up the matter. He tagged the letter to Minister KT Rama Rao, which started receiving responses from Twitter users. In a letter, the headmistress highlighted how ten students from Saranpally village were walking 5 km to school and another 5 km back to their village and were facing difficulties to reach the class on time, as there was no bus service on the route.

After the activist's tweet, several individuals on social media platforms came forward to help the children. One of the users offered to provide two cycles and another offered one, while others commented on it and tagged TSRTC to start a bus service and also asked the local MLA to help the students

