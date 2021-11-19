Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam results on November 19. The exams were conducted in the month of September 2021. The results are available on the official website of the directorate — dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check their marks on the website.

READ ALSO: Not allowed to write SSLC because she couldn't pay fees, this Karnataka girl tops supplementary exam

Here's how candidates can check their scores:

- Visit the official website mentioned above

- On the official website, there's a section titled 'Latest Notifications about Examinations', choose the link titled 'SSLC Examination' mentioned under it and click on it

- In the next window, click on the first link which says — SSLC Sep 2021 Result - Provisional Mark Sheet Download

- The link will lead to a new page where candidates have to enter their exam roll number, date of birth and the captcha code mentioned. Click on the 'Search' button

- This will display the provisional mark sheet. Download it and print out a copy for future use.