The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) from November 22 to December 5. However, this does not seem like good news for the master's students of the University of Kerala. The reason? Their semester examinations are scheduled to begin from November 22, clashing with UGC NET.



Protesting this, the students have written several letters to the university and have even started numerous social media campaigns, asking them to postpone the examination. This is also because the UGC NET is being held after a long break, owing to COVID-19. The December 2020 session and the June 2021 session of the examination too will be held now. The NET for many major subjects including Political Science and Gender Studies will be held on November 22. On top of that, the students have also criticised the university for releasing the date sheet of the examination only on November 18, four days prior.



Now, expressing solidarity with the students, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has also tweeted his opinion. He has asked Kerala Governor Arif Mohamed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene and postpone the examination. "It's intolerable that Kerala University has today released the timetable of PG 2nd Sem exams scheduled to begin Nov 22, just 4 days before the date, despite it clashing w/UGC NET-JRF exams," tweeted Tharoor, adding, "I urge the honourable Kerala Governor and Chief Minister to intervene and postpone the University exams."

READ ALSO : Kerala University ready for complete makeover, syndicate gives go-ahead for syllabus revision

The university is yet to announce a clear stand on the issue.