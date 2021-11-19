Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham has initiated a competitive programming contest called AlgoQueen to encourage coding for girls across the country. The AlgoQueen coding contest aims to boost the culture of competitive programming and coding in girl students.

As part of this initiative, Amrita will be hosting a series of contests that are sponsored by Amazon Web Services, IBM Q, and JetBrains. During the first two quarters, students will be participating in a

series of online exams comprising of four rounds of questions based on C, C++, Java and Python followed by an onsite round depending on the pandemic situation. The questionnaires will be created solely by women engineering students at Amrita and will be open to all girl students from schools across India in teams of maximum of two members.

A series of online workshops will be provided to encourage students to build their confidence before the competition. Through this process, participants will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from some of the best minds in this space. The competition will be held on a third-party site called Competitive Drills Contests and participating students can begin their preparation for the competition right away by visiting codedrills.io.

The last day of registration is December 2021 and the contest will be held in January 2022 with exciting prizes for the top-performing teams. AlgoQueen is conducted by ICPC and will be hosted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in collaboration with Mindler Sponsored by Amazon Web services (AWS), IBM Q, Jet brains.

Free JEE Crash Course and practice test



Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is offering a free JEE Crash Course for 30 days. All engineering aspirants in +2 &+1 classes can register for a JEE Preliminary Test scheduled on November 27 and 28. This will be a one-hour test with no negative marks.

There are multiple time slots made available to choose from, making it easier for students to attend at their convenient time. The syllabus for the examination will be based on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Top 1000 students will be offered a 30 days JEE Crash course given by the experts for free. Winners also will get gifts and certificates.

Students can attend the mock exam conducted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham every Sunday at 4 pm

More Info : amrita.edu.