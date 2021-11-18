Two weeks after classes resumed in Kerala's Kozhikode district, no COVID-19 clusters have been reported at government schools so far. However, the Health Department is yet to get information on aided and unaided schools. Official sources told The Hindu that isolated cases have been detected in some institutions. Both teachers and students are found to have tested positive for the virus. Some are symptomatic, while some others are not. Department sources said it was not clear if all of them had attended offline classes, or if they were attending classes virtually. The authorities are yet to confirm if the family members of the infected students have a recent history of COVID. The department is compiling data from various schools.

As of now, classes are held only in the forenoon. All Saturdays, except those falling on public holidays, are working days. Sessions are arranged in a way that if a school has more than 1,000 students, only 25 per cent of them will be present at a time. Students have been divided into batches, and each of them goes to school three days a week. Differently-abled students have been exempted from offline classes.

Bio-bubbles have been formed in each class to ensure physical distancing. If any of the family members show COVID-19 symptoms, the students are required to stay home. Parents are not allowed to enter school premises and teachers are directed to monitor transport arrangements. Those staying in the same locality have been advised to travel together.

Education Department sources told the daily that the guidelines would be in force until further notice. Though schools have recently reopened for Class 9 students in the district, the guidelines have not been updated. Officials are planning to review the situation in the coming days. School managements are reportedly asking students in bio-bubbles to go into quarantine if either a student or a teacher in the bubble tests positive for COVID.