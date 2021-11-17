Published: 17th November 2021
What happened on November 17: The first case of COVID traced in China, Suez Canal was inaugurated and Arnold Schwarzenegger became the Governor of California
The last two years will never be forgotten by mankind because of the pandemic. But did you know that it was on this day, a 55-year-old was reported to have come in contact with the COVID-19 virus
While the World Health Organization confirmed that the first COVID case was detected on December 9, 2019, the first known case of COVID-19 was traced in China's Hubei Province on this day, that is, November 17, 2019. Later, Hubei became the epicentre as the virus rapidly spread in the province and later on, to the whole world. According to media reports and health officials in China, a 55-year-old could have been the first person to have contracted the viral infection as recorded in their government data. The rest is history as the world went under complete lockdown and many of our loved ones succumbed to the deadly virus.
Another important event that happened on the same day was the inauguration of the Suez Canal in 1869. Egypt's Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, reduced the distance between Britain and India considerably, by almost 7,242 kilometres! This helped ships reach Europe directly without the need to travel around Southern Africa.
We're sure that many of you recognise Arnold Schwarzenegger as a bodybuilder and a film actor. This Austrian-born American was appointed as the Governor of California on November 17, 2003 following a recall election that ousted the sitting governor. On November 7, 2006, Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger defeated Democratic State Treasurer Phil Angelides in the California gubernatorial election to secure a second term as the Governor of California. His term ended in January 2007.