For those interested in studying engineering at Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM) Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), online registration for the college's Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEE), 2022, has begun. Qualifying in SRMJEE ensures admission into BTech programmes offered at SRM campuses situated in different parts of the country.

The common entrance exam will be held online next year, it will be virtually proctored in three phases spread out in the month of January, April and June. The 2021 exam was held in 2 phases, in May and June this year. Both the phases were held in similar remote proctored mode. Questions came from Physics, Chemistry, Maths/Biology, English, and aptitude. The institute claims that in the last academic year, in total 7,100 job offers were grabbed by its students.

It is noteworthy that there is no specified cut off for SRMJEE. The candidates who appear in the exam are allotted ranks based on their marks in the exam. The seats are filled in order of ranks and the choices for the course and campus, as submitted by the candidate. The exam was cancelled in the year 2020 as COVID had just hit and the admission was based on Class 10 and 12 marks of the students. Before that, the last rank to which SRM university granted admission was around 75,000. Interested applicants may visit www.srmist.edu.in for further details.